GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,462 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 59,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.