T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGRT. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000.

TGRT opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

