Mark Newcomer Sells 22,000 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,305,822.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $131,760.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $315,952.22.

PAYS opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. Paysign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $201.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paysign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 51.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysign during the second quarter worth $512,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

