Insider Buying: Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Dawson purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,923 ($63.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,230.75 ($1,597.96).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RKT stock opened at GBX 5,000 ($64.92) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.52. The firm has a market cap of £34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,282.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,518.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,416.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,034 ($52.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,950 ($77.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.22) to GBX 5,200 ($67.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.13) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

