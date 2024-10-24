Financial Analysis: TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) vs. MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of TMX Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MarketWise and TMX Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 1 0 2.50 TMX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MarketWise currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 275.77%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than TMX Group.

MarketWise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. TMX Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. MarketWise pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TMX Group pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and TMX Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $432.34 million 0.51 $1.78 million $0.04 16.63 TMX Group N/A N/A N/A $1.86 16.85

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than TMX Group. MarketWise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMX Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and TMX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 0.80% -1.30% 0.91% TMX Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MarketWise beats TMX Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment delivers equities and index data, as well as integrated data sets for the proprietary and third party analytics to help clients in making trading and investment decisions; and provides solutions to European and global wholesale energy markets for price discovery, trade execution, post-trade transparency, and straight through processing. The Capital Formation segment operates Toronto Stock Exchange, a national stock exchange for the senior equities market; TSX Venture Exchange, a national stock exchange for the public venture equity market; and TSX Trust that provides corporate trust, registrar, transfer agency, and related services to reporting issuers and private companies. The Derivatives Trading & Clearing segment operates Montreal Exchange, a national derivatives exchange; Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, a clearinghouse for options and futures contracts; BOX, a US equity operations market; and various over-the-counter products and fixed income repurchase agreements. The Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing segment engages in the trading operations of Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha Exchange; CDS Clearing, an automated facility for the clearing and settlement of equities and fixed income transactions, and custody of securities; and provision of fixed income inter-dealer brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Maple Group Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMX Group Limited in August 2012. TMX Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.