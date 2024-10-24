1,507 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 260.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

