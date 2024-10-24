Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 425,126 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 25.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,564,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,632,000 after acquiring an additional 514,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Shares of VST stock opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

