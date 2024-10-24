Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,689.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,689.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,596 in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.