TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

NYSE TFII opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.96. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in TFI International by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

