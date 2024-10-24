John Christopher Morris Sells 1,131 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $103.52 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

