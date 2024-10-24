ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

TDUP opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $93,657.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,969.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 45,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $93,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,969.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noam Paransky bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,419.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 385,008 shares of company stock valued at $308,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ThredUp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 402,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

