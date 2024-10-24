Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117,000.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

