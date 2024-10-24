XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XOS will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

