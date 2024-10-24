Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

