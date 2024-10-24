Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Vicor Stock Up 13.7 %
NASDAQ:VICR opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 202.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Vicor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
