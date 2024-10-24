Michael Chi Sells 7,500 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,356. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.22 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

