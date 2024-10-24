Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 466 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 13,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.6% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.5% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $131.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

