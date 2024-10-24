Seagate Technology’s (STX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,672.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,616 shares in the company, valued at $69,842,970.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,298 shares of company stock worth $22,814,576 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after acquiring an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after purchasing an additional 316,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.