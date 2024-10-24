Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Barclays

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $200.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

