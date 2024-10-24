Ltd. Kck Sells 3,720 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $22,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499,065 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,296.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd. Kck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroPace alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,878 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $30,682.62.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ltd. Kck sold 6,900 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $45,333.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,031 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,362.74.

On Friday, October 11th, Ltd. Kck sold 2,572 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $16,332.20.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ltd. Kck sold 3,123 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $19,050.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,700.60.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Ltd. Kck sold 3,318 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $23,126.46.

NeuroPace Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.37. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 56.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on NPCE

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.