Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,590. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,298 shares of company stock worth $22,814,576 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

