Citigroup Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $135.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

WTFC stock opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 116,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,174,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

