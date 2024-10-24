SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.