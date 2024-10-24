Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,446 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,819. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $188.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

