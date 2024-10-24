Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Diageo by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $4,432,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $119.48 and a 52-week high of $161.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

