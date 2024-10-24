Eastern Bank Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.