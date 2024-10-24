Eastern Bank Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $216.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $224.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.