Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 187 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.16.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYK opened at $363.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $255.22 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.99 and its 200 day moving average is $343.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

