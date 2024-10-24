Eastern Bank Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,038,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,198,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 91,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stash Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stash Investments LLC now owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

