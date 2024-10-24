Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $222,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,723,000 after purchasing an additional 825,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 365,738 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 130.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 414,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 234,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 163.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 192,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,905.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $33.45 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

