Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,313.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,029.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,838.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,395.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,164.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.