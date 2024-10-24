Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 9,490 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

