Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 1,430 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.6 %

JKHY opened at $184.42 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

