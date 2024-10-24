3,212 Shares in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USLM. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

