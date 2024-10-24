Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.02 Million in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.