BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $6,003,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,378,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $106.14 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.