BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $98.98 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

