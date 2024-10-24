Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.