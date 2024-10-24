Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $150.00 at UBS Group

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $117.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.37. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

