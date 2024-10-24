Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.72 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 374,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

