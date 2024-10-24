1,396 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,293,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $749.29 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.62 and a 12-month high of $773.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $703.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.75.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.