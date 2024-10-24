Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,180 Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the period.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $71.99.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
