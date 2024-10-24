Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $708.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $825.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $910.74. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $581.57 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.