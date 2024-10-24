SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after buying an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $250.87 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.