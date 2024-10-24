Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $962.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.