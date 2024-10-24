Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $902.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $921.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.