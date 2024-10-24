Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

