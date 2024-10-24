Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

PFG opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

