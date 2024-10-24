Courier Capital LLC Sells 574 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 92.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

Boeing stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

