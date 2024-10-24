U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,087 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

